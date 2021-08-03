CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.30 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,693. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,198,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,133,273. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

