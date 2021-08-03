Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SHLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

SHLX stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.14%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners

