17,280 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

