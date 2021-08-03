Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 394,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

