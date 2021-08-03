Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $255,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,657,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,330,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,340,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,134 shares of company stock worth $2,162,411 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180,993 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,113 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 154,502 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,926 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 742,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

