Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Ryanair worth $87,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.09 target price on Ryanair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.48.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

