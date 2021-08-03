$0.74 EPS Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Otis Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $90.33. 1,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $90.67. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.