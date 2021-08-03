ADT (ADT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 5,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.28. ADT has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

