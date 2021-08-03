Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 477 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

IGV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.29. 467,938 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.80.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

