Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,326.26. 31,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,461.38. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.