Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $211.09 on Major Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $29.19 million and $2.17 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $211.09 or 0.00548511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00045328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00101633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00141699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,486.30 or 1.00004898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.46 or 0.00843083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRONGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.