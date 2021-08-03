Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

INTI stock remained flat at $$0.24 during trading on Tuesday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

