Short Interest in GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Increases By 26.5%

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 980.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GPTGF remained flat at $$3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. GPT Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Get GPT Group alerts:

About GPT Group

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.