$1.09 EPS Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 536%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kohl’s by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after purchasing an additional 114,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kohl’s by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Kohl’s by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

