TaskUs (TASK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect TaskUs to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TASK traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

