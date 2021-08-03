Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes $690,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

