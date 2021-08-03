DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,993,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

