Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 198.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,209,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.