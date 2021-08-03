993,126 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 993,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,105,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.98% of Hyatt Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,072,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

