Analysts Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post sales of $334.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.46 million to $335.90 million. Vonage reported sales of $310.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 6.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,837,000 after purchasing an additional 300,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,697,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 473,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

