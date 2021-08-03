Vai (VAI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.08 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002232 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $89.53 million and $1.08 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 104,155,903 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

