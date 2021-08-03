ATB Capital Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$45.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at ATB Capital to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Laurentian upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.46.

Shares of SNC traded down C$0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,133. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.23. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$33.94. The company has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

