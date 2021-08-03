Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $797.85 million, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

