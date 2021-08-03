Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New Investment in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.18% of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of GAMR opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.59 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.66.

