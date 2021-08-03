IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Snap by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,294,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Snap stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,308,695 shares of company stock valued at $363,044,965.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

