Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases 86 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Watsco were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $281.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.75.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.