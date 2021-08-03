Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 257 Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 165.4% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 51,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFMO opened at $128.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.30.

