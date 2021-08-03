Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Universal were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $454,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $258,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.25. Universal Co. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

