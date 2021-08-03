Fulcrum Equity Management Has $504,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 85,394 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.