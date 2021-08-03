Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $52,000 Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $55.91.

