Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Columbia Sportswear has decreased its dividend by 64.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

COLM stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

