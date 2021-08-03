SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 705 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mimecast worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Mimecast by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.24. 3,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

