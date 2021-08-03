SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 673,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $24,188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 129,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fluidigm by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fluidigm by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

FLDM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Fluidigm stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,928. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. Analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

