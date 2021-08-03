Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is First United Bank Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

First United Bank Trust decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,919,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 433,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,593,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,777. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.