First United Bank Trust Buys 21,095 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after buying an additional 2,885,768 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,967,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 515,993 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 410,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,293 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.