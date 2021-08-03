Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

PSA opened at $311.01 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $186.23 and a 12-month high of $316.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.06. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

