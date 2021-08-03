Pflug Koory LLC Invests $588,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $989,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth $59,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $229.06 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.74 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

