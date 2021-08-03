Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Roku by 2,100.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after acquiring an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roku by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,469 shares of company stock worth $115,990,800. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $421.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.72. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 547.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.