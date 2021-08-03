Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post $80.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.45 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $81.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $348.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,218 shares of company stock worth $320,301. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,709 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,903,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,574,000 after purchasing an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $80.84 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.