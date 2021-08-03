Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.420- EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CENT opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,128 over the last three months. 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

