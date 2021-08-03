IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.700-$8.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55 billion-$13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.060-$2.130 EPS.
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $247.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
