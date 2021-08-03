IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.700-$8.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55 billion-$13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.060-$2.130 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $247.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

