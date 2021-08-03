ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Announces Earnings Results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

