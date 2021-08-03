UroGen Pharma (URGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. On average, analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.42. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

URGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

