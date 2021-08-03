First United Bank Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First United Bank Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,048 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 145,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 81,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,261. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.83. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

