Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Announces Earnings Results

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%.

VSTM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.93. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

