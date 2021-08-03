MicroVision (MVIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect MicroVision to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MVIS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,830. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

