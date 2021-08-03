Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,731. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

