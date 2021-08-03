Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RVNC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. 164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,533. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

