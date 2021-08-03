Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%.

STRL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

