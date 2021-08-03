SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 11 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify stock opened at $1,538.67 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,416.84. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

